Canon Launches Season 2 of ‘Women Who Empower’ to Boost Female Creative Talent

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has officially launched Season 2 of its trailblazing ‘Women Who Empower’ initiative—an educational and mentorship-driven program designed to equip Nigerian women with critical skills in photography, videography, and digital printing. In collaboration with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), this year’s edition further underscores Canon’s dedication to diversity, talent development, and industry innovation, in alignment with the International Women’s Day 2025 theme: “Accelerate Action.”

Empowering Women Through Practical Skill Development

The launch ceremony took place at Hive by Zen—a dynamic creative studio founded by Canon Ambassador Emmanuel Oyeleke. The event welcomed 20 selected participants, each chosen for their passion and potential in creative visual fields. Also present were key figures from Canon and WISCAR, setting the stage for an inspiring new chapter in the campaign’s journey.

“At Canon, we believe in the power of creativity to drive change,” stated Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa. “Through this initiative, we aim not only to provide technical training but to instill confidence, unlock career pathways, and foster a robust creative ecosystem in Nigeria.”

Program Structure: Learning by Doing

Running from April 22 to June 5, 2025, the program is structured into three specialized modules, each offering two theory-based sessions and two hands-on workshops:

Photography & Print Module Spearheaded by Emmanuel Oyeleke, this module delves into visual storytelling, technical shooting, and the business of digital printing. It also provides entrepreneurial insights into current trends shaping the printing industry.

Content Creation Module Canon Ambassador Daniel Ehimen will guide participants through the essentials of creating compelling video and visual content. From editing skills to content monetization strategies, this module equips creators with the tools needed to thrive in a digital-first era.

Interactive Walks and Portfolio Building This year introduces a new, immersive feature: trainer-led photo walks and video walks, designed to allow participants to put theory into immediate practice. These walks are aimed at sharpening creative instincts while enabling real-world portfolio development.

At the end of the training period, participants will present their creative portfolios at a closing ceremony, showcasing their work and celebrating the journey of growth and empowerment they’ve embarked upon.

A Transformative Collaboration for Nigeria’s Creative Future

WISCAR, Canon’s strategic partner for this initiative, has played a pivotal role in ensuring its success and impact. Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: “Our partnership with Canon has been a resounding success, empowering women in the print and imaging industries. This program is a stellar example of how targeted mentorship and cross-sector partnerships can break down barriers and create transformative opportunities.”

This initiative reflects Canon’s broader commitment to ‘Kyosei’—its corporate philosophy of “living and working together for the common good.” By targeting women in creative industries and providing them with tools to succeed, Canon is helping to diversify and strengthen Nigeria’s talent pipeline.

Canon’s Broader Vision: Innovation, Diversity, and Inclusion

The ‘Women Who Empower’ campaign stands as a beacon of Canon’s long-term investment in Africa’s creative economy. Beyond the training modules, the program fosters a vibrant network of alumni, industry mentors, and potential employers. It also strengthens Canon’s position as not only a technology leader but a social catalyst in the regions it serves.

As Canon continues to build on this momentum, the initiative is poised to become a model for similar empowerment programs across the continent. Through a combination of mentorship, practical training, and entrepreneurial insight, Canon and WISCAR are shaping the future—one empowered woman at a time.