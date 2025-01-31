Left Menu

Streaming Platforms Expand Business Horizons Amidst Entertainment Highlights

Recent entertainment news highlights various happenings, from Netflix expanding into toy licensing with 'Stranger Things,' to touching on Brazil's historical past with the film 'I’m Still Here.' Notable personalities in the music industry also feature, including Billie Eilish performing with Green Day, and Marianne Faithfull's passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bustling week for the entertainment industry, streaming behemoth Netflix has ventured into the toy business by signing a master licensing deal with Jazwares for 'Stranger Things' merchandise, capitalizing on the series' global popularity as it prepares for its fifth season.

Meanwhile, Brazilian film 'I'm Still Here' has turned a quiet Rio de Janeiro location into a focal point for visitors. The film, which depicts life under Brazil's military dictatorship, has been nominated for an Academy Award and captures an audience eager for historical narratives.

On the musical stage, Billie Eilish made headlines with a surprise on-stage performance alongside Green Day at a FireAid concert in Los Angeles, raising funds for wildfire victims. The entertainment world also mourns the loss of Marianne Faithfull, a fixture of the 60s cultural scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

