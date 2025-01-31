5 Years Post-Brexit: Unveiling the Lingering Impacts
Five years after Britain left the European Union, the full import of Brexit is still becoming apparent. Meanwhile, the United States witnesses its deadliest air disaster in almost 25 years after a collision between a military helicopter and a jetliner, killing all 67 people aboard.
- Country:
- India
On the fifth anniversary of Britain's departure from the European Union, the ramifications of Brexit continue to unfold. The day was marked by contrasting gatherings outside the British Parliament: one group proudly displaying Union Jacks, while another waved European Union flags in lamentation.
In the United States, a tragic midair collision between an Army helicopter and a passenger jetliner resulted in the deaths of all 67 people on board, marking the nation's most fatal aviation disaster in nearly a quarter of a century. Investigations are ongoing as officials scrutinize the actions leading up to the tragic event.
These dual occurrences highlight intricate socio-political and safety landscapes in two of the world's leading powers, drawing attention to their respective domestic and international challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
