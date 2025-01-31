Chief Minister's Reverent Visit to Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple in West Godavari district, presenting silken raiments to the deity on the occasion of 'Atmarpana Roju'. The visit was accompanied by dignitaries and forms part of a state-backed religious event.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple in West Godavari district on Friday, engaging in spiritual rituals and religious reverence.
The chief minister was joined by Industries Minister T G Bharat and local MLAs in Penugonda village. His visit coincided with 'Atmarpana Roju', a significant religious day for followers of the Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari goddess.
In honoring the deity, Naidu presented silken raiments, fulfilling a commitment made during his coalition government's election campaign. The Telugu Desam Party emphasized the state's dedication to celebrating this event as part of its political promise.
