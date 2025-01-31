Chief Minister's Reverent Visit to Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple in West Godavari district on Friday, engaging in spiritual rituals and religious reverence.

The chief minister was joined by Industries Minister T G Bharat and local MLAs in Penugonda village. His visit coincided with 'Atmarpana Roju', a significant religious day for followers of the Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari goddess.

In honoring the deity, Naidu presented silken raiments, fulfilling a commitment made during his coalition government's election campaign. The Telugu Desam Party emphasized the state's dedication to celebrating this event as part of its political promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)