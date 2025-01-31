Left Menu

Reviving Tolstoy Farm: An Indian-Origin Activist's Tribute to Gandhi

Mohan Hira, an Indian-origin activist, has played a vital role in restoring Tolstoy Farm, a significant site in South Africa associated with Mahatma Gandhi. His efforts aim to revive the commune's legacy and empower local communities, earning him widespread recognition including the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:23 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

An Indian-origin activist, Mohan Hira, has been recognized for his exceptional contribution to restoring Tolstoy Farm in South Africa, a historical site linked to Mahatma Gandhi. Hira recently led a commemoration service on the 77th anniversary of Gandhi's assassination.

Recalling his first impressions over 40 years ago, Hira expressed distress at seeing the vandalized condition of Gandhi's former commune, which was overtaken by tall grass. Motivated, he formed the Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Organisation to initiate restoration efforts.

The initiative, supported by individuals and invested companies, aims to transform Tolstoy Farm into a hub of growth, focusing on empowering women and youth in the local community, in line with Gandhi's vision of self-sufficiency and social equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

