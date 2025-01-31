Divine Royale Tournament: Parimatch Partners with Indian Rap King DIVINE

Parimatch, the world's leading gaming platform, has joined forces with renowned Indian rapper DIVINE. As the new Global Brand Ambassador, DIVINE has lent his name to the Divine Royale Tournament, bringing exclusive benefits and generous rewards to players worldwide.

This thrilling competition runs from January 24 to February 21, featuring a total prize pool of Rs. 38 lakhs. Players are encouraged to engage in weekly rounds, with the top 10 players each week earning a share of the bounty. By taking strategic risks and aiming high, participants can seize amazing prizes.

Additional offers such as the Grind Every Day and Friday Full Vibe Hai offers further enhance opportunities to accumulate prize points. With DIVINE's involvement, Parimatch has intensified the excitement for gamers seeking fame and fortune. Stay tuned for more details and dive into the tournament challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)