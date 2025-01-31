Governor's Assembly Address Sparks Debate on Tribal Welfare and Economic Growth

Rajasthan's Governor Haribhau Bagde addressed the state assembly on the first day of the Budget Session, facing interruptions from Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasra. The exchange revolved around the governor's district-wise meetings, which Bagde defended as part of his jurisdiction concerning tribal welfare.

Bagde detailed his observations from a recent visit to Tamlor in Barmer district, where he inspected a house constructed under the PM Aawas Yojna. He highlighted the success of the Sardar Sarovar water project, emphasizing his commitment to continue district tours for better governance.

Accusing the previous Congress government of delaying the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, Bagde also mentioned the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. He praised the current government's employment initiatives and investments, focusing on a target economy of 350 billion dollars, and noted the success of the 'Rising Rajasthan' summit in attracting international investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)