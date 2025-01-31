Left Menu

Preserving Roots Through Language: Javed Akhtar's Call for Multilingualism

Javed Akhtar emphasizes the importance of preserving one's mother tongue while acknowledging the necessity of English in today's IT sector. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, he advocates for multilingualism as a means to retain cultural roots and heritage, alongside necessary English proficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:12 IST
Noted screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar voiced concerns over sacrificing native languages for English at the Jaipur Literature Festival. He asserted that while English proficiency is crucial in modern sectors like IT, mother tongues should not be neglected.

Akhtar stressed the cultural disconnect that arises when children abandon their native languages. He argued that language carries culture, tradition, and historical values, and thus is vital in maintaining cultural identity.

Joined by Sudha Murty and Atul Tiwari at the festival, Akhtar called for a balance—encouraging multilingualism where individuals are proficient in English while rooted in their cultural language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

