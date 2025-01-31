Preserving Roots Through Language: Javed Akhtar's Call for Multilingualism

Noted screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar voiced concerns over sacrificing native languages for English at the Jaipur Literature Festival. He asserted that while English proficiency is crucial in modern sectors like IT, mother tongues should not be neglected.

Akhtar stressed the cultural disconnect that arises when children abandon their native languages. He argued that language carries culture, tradition, and historical values, and thus is vital in maintaining cultural identity.

Joined by Sudha Murty and Atul Tiwari at the festival, Akhtar called for a balance—encouraging multilingualism where individuals are proficient in English while rooted in their cultural language.

