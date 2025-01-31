Saraswati Puja Controversy: Kolkata College in Turmoil

The enduring tradition of Saraswati Puja has encountered opposition at a Kolkata college, igniting a controversy that has drawn the attention of West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee. Known for his legal acumen, Banerjee spoke firmly against any attempt to thwart the celebrations, insisting that such actions should face severe repercussions.

The tension arose when a group of students claimed they were obstructed by outsiders, allegedly other students of the institute, who preemptively occupied the designated area with their pandal. This led a student to seek legal intervention from the Calcutta High Court, which instructed police to oversee the event and maintain order.

Amid the commotion, the ABVP organized a protest rally against the purported efforts to halt the puja. They performed a symbolic ceremony at the college entrance and lodged a formal complaint at the local police station, urging action to protect the students' right to celebrate without intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)