Calcutta High Court Upholds Election Commission's Role Amid Voter Verification Concerns
The Calcutta High Court upheld the processes of the Election Commission, dismissing a PIL for a new citizenship verification process before the 2026 West Bengal elections. The BJP and Trinamool Congress continue to voice concerns over alleged voter roll irregularities, sparking ongoing political debate within the state.
The Calcutta High Court has expressed full satisfaction with the Election Commission's procedures, dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that called for new citizenship verification measures ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The court clarified that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission and not the judiciary.
The court noted the adequacy of current verification processes, affirming the public's right to legally challenge candidate nominations if necessary. Earlier this month, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, led by Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, filed a complaint in Delhi against what they claim are numerous fake voters.
During their meeting, BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya, emphasized the need for an audit and voter roll revision, highlighting the presence of over 8,415 voters with similar EPIC numbers. Meanwhile, West Bengal's opposition parties continue to scrutinize the electoral process, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a committee to investigate alleged voter list anomalies within the state.
