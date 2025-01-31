Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Sunny Leone's Restaurant Bar in Lucknow

A consumer forum in Uttar Pradesh has halted the construction of Sunny Leone's restaurant-cum-bar, citing security and nuisance concerns. Justice Ashok Kumar criticized the unauthorized activity by Experion Developers Pvt Ltd. The court called for immediate cessation and compliance with legal directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:19 IST
In a significant ruling, a consumer forum in Uttar Pradesh has stalled the construction of actress Sunny Leone's restaurant and bar amid concerns over security and community disruption. The establishment, noted to pose risks to nearby significant buildings including the High Court, has drawn the attention of judicial authorities.

Justice Ashok Kumar of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission voiced strong objections to Experion Developers Pvt Ltd's unauthorized construction. Authorities highlighted the illegitimacy in allotting the community center for commercial purposes, which directly infringes on sanctioned plans and legal norms.

A decisive mandate has been issued to cease construction violating approved plans and restore encroached spaces. The developers face strict deadlines, with non-compliance risks leading to potential demolition. The case is scheduled for another hearing on February 19, demanding compliance with court orders.

