India Rejects Bangladesh Media Claims of Security Threat

India has dismissed reports from Bangladesh media as 'misleading propaganda' regarding alleged threats to security during a demonstration at Bangladesh's mission in New Delhi. The protest was a response to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that roughly 20-25 youths protested peacefully in front of the Bangladesh high commission, decrying the 'horrendous killing' of Das and urging protection for minorities in Bangladesh. According to the ministry, no breach of security occurred, and the police quickly dispersed the group.

The incident arose amidst unrest in Bangladesh following the murder of another figure, Sharif Osman Hadi. Indian officials have maintained dialogue with Bangladesh, expressing concerns about the violence against minorities and calling for justice in Das's case.

