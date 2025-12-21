India Rejects Bangladesh Media Claims of Security Threat
India refutes Bangladesh media's allegations of security threats during a protest at the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi, sparked by the killing of Dipu Chandra Das. The protest saw demonstrators calling for minority protection in Bangladesh, with police maintaining control throughout the peaceful demonstration.
- Country:
- India
India has dismissed reports from Bangladesh media as 'misleading propaganda' regarding alleged threats to security during a demonstration at Bangladesh's mission in New Delhi. The protest was a response to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.
The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that roughly 20-25 youths protested peacefully in front of the Bangladesh high commission, decrying the 'horrendous killing' of Das and urging protection for minorities in Bangladesh. According to the ministry, no breach of security occurred, and the police quickly dispersed the group.
The incident arose amidst unrest in Bangladesh following the murder of another figure, Sharif Osman Hadi. Indian officials have maintained dialogue with Bangladesh, expressing concerns about the violence against minorities and calling for justice in Das's case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Bangladesh
- protest
- Dipu Chandra Das
- security
- mission
- minorities
- killing
- media
- propaganda
ALSO READ
Sikkim's SKM Sets Sights on Third Term with 'Mission 2029'
Cow Breach at CM Yogi Adityanath's Event Sparks Security Concerns
Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Rejects India's Explanation Over High Commission Protest
New ammonia-urea plant launched by PM in Assam's Dibrugarh to have annual output of 12.7 lakh tonnes, unit to be commissioned by 2030.
Crypto Conspiracy: The Big Swiss Franc Heist at India's Geneva Mission