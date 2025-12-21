Left Menu

India Rejects Bangladesh Media Claims of Security Threat

India refutes Bangladesh media's allegations of security threats during a protest at the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi, sparked by the killing of Dipu Chandra Das. The protest saw demonstrators calling for minority protection in Bangladesh, with police maintaining control throughout the peaceful demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:59 IST
India Rejects Bangladesh Media Claims of Security Threat
  • Country:
  • India

India has dismissed reports from Bangladesh media as 'misleading propaganda' regarding alleged threats to security during a demonstration at Bangladesh's mission in New Delhi. The protest was a response to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that roughly 20-25 youths protested peacefully in front of the Bangladesh high commission, decrying the 'horrendous killing' of Das and urging protection for minorities in Bangladesh. According to the ministry, no breach of security occurred, and the police quickly dispersed the group.

The incident arose amidst unrest in Bangladesh following the murder of another figure, Sharif Osman Hadi. Indian officials have maintained dialogue with Bangladesh, expressing concerns about the violence against minorities and calling for justice in Das's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025