Governor Urges GST Exemption on Handicrafts
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel advocates for the removal of GST on handicrafts during a press event in Raipur. She emphasizes the importance of affordable loans for poor women to foster self-reliance and support their families, and voices her expectations from the forthcoming Union Budget.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has called for an exemption of handicraft items from the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Speaking to the media after inaugurating a handicraft exhibition in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital, she urged the government to consider her proposal.
Discussing her expectations for the Union Budget scheduled for presentation in Parliament, Patel remarked, 'It lies within their (the government's) hands to decide what provisions to introduce. However, I strongly suggest the removal of GST on crafts.'
The former chief minister of Gujarat also highlighted the necessity of providing low-interest loans to impoverished women, emphasizing their growing role in both familial and educational responsibilities. Patel suggested that continued government support in the form of reduced interest rates could significantly aid their efforts toward self-reliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
