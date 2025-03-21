Left Menu

Empowering Uttar Pradesh's Youth: A New Era of Economic Self-Reliance

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that over three lakh young entrepreneurs have registered under the Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign. With more than 32,000 receiving loans, these schemes aim to provide interest-free loans to foster business startups, leading the youth toward economic self-reliance.

Updated: 21-03-2025 13:51 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed on Friday that the Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign has registered over three lakh young entrepreneurs, with loans sanctioned to more than 32,000 individuals. This initiative is a significant leap toward economic empowerment for the state's youth.

During a loan distribution event, Adityanath congratulated young entrepreneurs for securing bank loans under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana Vikas Abhiyan (CM-Yuva). He emphasized that the interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh are designed to support and expand their businesses.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the campaign's announcement in February 2024 set a target to connect one lakh youths with the scheme by March 31, 2025. With over three lakh registrations, the plan has been embraced with enthusiasm, paving the way for a self-reliant future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

