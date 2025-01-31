Left Menu

Paoli Dam Champions Women's Lead in Cinema with 'Chhad'

Actor Paoli Dam criticized patriarchal conventions in cinema and advocated for films with women in lead roles. She stars in 'Chhad', a Bengali film symbolizing freedom, set for release on International Women's Day. NFDC backs the film, marking their Bengali cinema comeback after 15 years.

Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:15 IST
Paoli Dam Champions Women's Lead in Cinema with 'Chhad'
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement against patriarchal norms in cinema, actor Paoli Dam, famed for 'Hate Story', expressed her preference for films with women as protagonists over those dominated by 'larger-than-life' male heroes. Paoli critiques these conventional films as symbols of an outdated system and aligns herself with roles she resonates with personally.

Currently, Paoli stars in 'Chhad' (Terrace), a Bengali film produced by the NFDC after a 15-year hiatus. She describes her character's yearning for freedom, where a terrace becomes a metaphorical escape from the confines of a patriarchal society, depicted in the film.

The NFDC's backing of 'Chhad' reflects their commitment to nurturing new regional voices, as evidenced by accolades at international film festivals in Dhaka and Toronto. Releasing 'Chhad' on International Women's Day amplifies its message of empowerment and challenges traditional cinematic narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

