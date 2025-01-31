Paoli Dam Champions Women's Lead in Cinema with 'Chhad'

In a bold statement against patriarchal norms in cinema, actor Paoli Dam, famed for 'Hate Story', expressed her preference for films with women as protagonists over those dominated by 'larger-than-life' male heroes. Paoli critiques these conventional films as symbols of an outdated system and aligns herself with roles she resonates with personally.

Currently, Paoli stars in 'Chhad' (Terrace), a Bengali film produced by the NFDC after a 15-year hiatus. She describes her character's yearning for freedom, where a terrace becomes a metaphorical escape from the confines of a patriarchal society, depicted in the film.

The NFDC's backing of 'Chhad' reflects their commitment to nurturing new regional voices, as evidenced by accolades at international film festivals in Dhaka and Toronto. Releasing 'Chhad' on International Women's Day amplifies its message of empowerment and challenges traditional cinematic narratives.

