Taliban Takes Over Kabul's Serena Hotel

The Taliban has taken control of Kabul's only luxury hotel, the Serena Hotel, after presumably negotiating terms with the finance ministry. While the Serena will cease operations, the Hotel State Owned Corporation will oversee operations. The Serena has been previously targeted during attacks in 2008 and 2014.

  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban is set to manage operations at Kabul's sole luxury establishment, Serena Hotel, which they attacked over a decade ago. The move is part of a deal with the finance ministry's Hotel State Owned Corporation, due to assume control on February 1.

While neither Serena nor the government has disclosed specific transaction details, the transition marks a new chapter in the hotel's history, tainted by previous attacks in 2008 and 2014. In the first assault, plotted by Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, eight lives were lost, including an American national.

The Serena Hotel, backed by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, has significantly contributed to the local economy by training Afghan nationals and hosting international visitors. However, amidst the Taliban's restrictive policies, questions arise regarding the future of Afghanistan's tourism and hospitality landscape.

