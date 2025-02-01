Left Menu

Celebrated Producer Allyce Ozarski Passes at 41

Renowned producer Allyce Ozarski, known for her exceptional work on acclaimed series, passed away at 41 due to cancer. She was instrumental in executive producing upcoming series for Netflix and Apple TV+. Ozarski's legacy includes various praised productions and an Emmy nomination in 2018.

In a somber announcement, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Allyce Ozarski, a distinguished producer behind numerous acclaimed projects including I Love That for You and Baskets. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Ozarski succumbed to triple negative metastatic breast cancer on January 24 in Los Angeles at the age of 41.

Ozarski had most recently applied her producing prowess as an executive producer on two eagerly awaited series. Among them is Netflix's 'GOLF,' developed alongside Gloria Sanchez Productions and starring Will Ferrell, and an untitled series from Vince Gilligan set to air on Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures TV. Her career highlights a remarkable Emmy nomination in 2018 for her work on Hulu's I Love You, America.

Her prolific career also included producing credits on notable projects such as SMILF's final season and Showtime's Super Pumped, later elevating to executive producer of The L Word: Generation Q. Ozarski, a California native, was raised in Poway and graduated with honors from the University of Washington. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Haug, their daughter Harley, her parents, and her brothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

