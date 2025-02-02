Left Menu

Zero Tolerance for Error: Yogi Adityanath's Directives for Maha Kumbh

Ahead of Monday's Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes zero errors in arrangements. He instructs for increased security, enhanced communication, and proper crowd management to ensure a smooth bathing event, following a recent stampede incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 02-02-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:17 IST
In preparation for the Amrit Snan during the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated flawless arrangements. He assured a smooth operation, highlighting lessons learned from a recent stampede.

During a strategic review in Prayagraj, Adityanath insisted on traditional grandeur and timely preparations for the 'shobha yatra' of 'akharas.' Enhanced security and better communication, especially via satellite phones, were noted as crucial steps.

With a focus on crowd management, he called for additional police deployment, utilization of sturdy barriers, and the relocation of street vendors to avoid congestion. His orders aim at preventing any repeat of past unfortunate incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

