Saraswati Puja Unites Odisha in Joyful Celebration

Saraswati Puja was observed with great fervor across Odisha, drawing crowds to educational institutions, offices, and homes. This auspicious day saw heartfelt greetings from Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who wished the public a prosperous Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

The beginning of the chariot-making for Puri's Rath Yatra added to the day's significance. The 'Ratha Katha Anukula' ceremony celebrated the construction of chariots 'Nandighosha', 'Taladhwaja', and 'Darpadalana'. Students, donning colorful attire, offered prayers to the Goddess of knowledge, invoking blessings for illumination and success.

Communities joined hands in various celebrations, preparing vegetarian feasts and engaging in collective worship. Lipsa Mohanty, a class 10 student, expressed emotions about her last school Puja, while Rosalin Chand described community gatherings at Jagannath Warriors Residency, fostering unity and shared joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)