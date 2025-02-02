Left Menu

Wetlands: The Untold Heroes of Ecosystem and Economic Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the ecological and economic importance of wetlands at World Wetlands Day. He stressed their role in biodiversity conservation and tourism as well as their impact on employment and self-reliance. Initiatives aim to integrate communities and expand eco-tourism opportunities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday spotlighted the crucial role of natural wetlands at an event celebrating World Wetlands Day, drawing attention to their ecological significance and economic potential.

Speaking on the theme "Wetland Future, Our Future," Adityanath underscored the critical functions wetlands serve, such as groundwater conservation and carbon storage, alongside tourism's role in job creation. He introduced a conservation program and praised the economic benefits seen after integrating tourism initiatives with improved connectivity.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to expand eco-tourism in the region, highlighting efforts to involve local communities and empower women self-help groups through online marketing efforts. He emphasized the need for self-reliance to boost the economy and announced initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and increase forest cover while sharing notable progress in local development.

