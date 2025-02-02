Ensuring Safety at Maha Kumbh: An Intensive 'Zero-Error' Strategy

After January's fatal stampede, Uttar Pradesh is rigorously enforcing safety measures for the Maha Kumbh's final 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami. Officials anticipate five crore pilgrims and have launched 'Operation Eleven' for effective crowd management.

The government has deployed additional police, enacted a one-way traffic system, and instituted strategic diversions to ensure smooth movement. Raised barricades and heightened security at key bridges are also part of the robust plan to avert mishaps.

With the entire Prayagraj division's medical infrastructure on high alert, over 1,200 medical professionals and numerous buses are stationed to facilitate an orderly event. All actions underscore a dedicated 'zero-error' approach to safety and management.

