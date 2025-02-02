Left Menu

Ensuring Safety at Maha Kumbh: An Intensive 'Zero-Error' Strategy

Following a tragic stampede at January's Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh officials are implementing rigorous measures for the event's final 'Amrit Snan'. With 'Operation Eleven', strategic police deployment, and heightened security, significant efforts are underway to ensure a safe experience for an expected five crore pilgrims on Basant Panchami.

After January's fatal stampede, Uttar Pradesh is rigorously enforcing safety measures for the Maha Kumbh's final 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami. Officials anticipate five crore pilgrims and have launched 'Operation Eleven' for effective crowd management.

The government has deployed additional police, enacted a one-way traffic system, and instituted strategic diversions to ensure smooth movement. Raised barricades and heightened security at key bridges are also part of the robust plan to avert mishaps.

With the entire Prayagraj division's medical infrastructure on high alert, over 1,200 medical professionals and numerous buses are stationed to facilitate an orderly event. All actions underscore a dedicated 'zero-error' approach to safety and management.

