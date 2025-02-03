Lady Gaga Stuns at 2025 Grammys with Vintage Glam

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga captured attention with her impressive fashion choices, confirming her status as a style icon. The celebrated 'Bad Romance' artist made a memorable comeback to the prestigious event, stepping onto the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in a show-stopping, all-black Vivienne Westwood dress.

The exquisite long-sleeve, corseted gown highlighted Lady Gaga's trademark bold flair and sophistication. Enhancing her retro-glam look, Gaga sported a vintage Tiffany necklace from the 1930s, showcasing a mesmerizing tourmaline centerpiece, which had its red carpet debut. This historical piece perfectly complemented her ensemble, adding a touch of classic elegance to her striking appearance.

While Lady Gaga graced the red carpet alone, E! News reported that her fiancé, Michael Polansky, accompanied her inside the event. The couple, who began their relationship three years ago, became engaged last year.

Nominated for two prestigious awards, including Song of the Year for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the track 'Die With a Smile,' Gaga was in high spirits at the event. Facing competition from music heavyweights such as Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Beyonce in the same category, she added to the night's excitement. The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were broadcast live from Los Angeles, with early segments available on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For those in India, the Grammy 2025 aired live exclusively through Disney Plus Hotstar, providing a unique viewing experience for international audiences.

