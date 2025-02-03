Left Menu

Lady Gaga Stuns at 2025 Grammys with Vintage Glam

Lady Gaga made a dazzling return to the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, donning a Vivienne Westwood gown and vintage Tiffany necklace. With fiancé Michael Polansky present, she celebrated two nominations alongside major artists. The award ceremony streamed live from Los Angeles and on Disney Plus Hotstar for Indian audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:06 IST
Lady Gaga Stuns at 2025 Grammys with Vintage Glam
Lady Gaga (Photo/Instagram/@recordingacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga captured attention with her impressive fashion choices, confirming her status as a style icon. The celebrated 'Bad Romance' artist made a memorable comeback to the prestigious event, stepping onto the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in a show-stopping, all-black Vivienne Westwood dress.

The exquisite long-sleeve, corseted gown highlighted Lady Gaga's trademark bold flair and sophistication. Enhancing her retro-glam look, Gaga sported a vintage Tiffany necklace from the 1930s, showcasing a mesmerizing tourmaline centerpiece, which had its red carpet debut. This historical piece perfectly complemented her ensemble, adding a touch of classic elegance to her striking appearance.

While Lady Gaga graced the red carpet alone, E! News reported that her fiancé, Michael Polansky, accompanied her inside the event. The couple, who began their relationship three years ago, became engaged last year.

Nominated for two prestigious awards, including Song of the Year for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the track 'Die With a Smile,' Gaga was in high spirits at the event. Facing competition from music heavyweights such as Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Beyonce in the same category, she added to the night's excitement. The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were broadcast live from Los Angeles, with early segments available on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For those in India, the Grammy 2025 aired live exclusively through Disney Plus Hotstar, providing a unique viewing experience for international audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025