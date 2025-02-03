Spiritual Leaders Warn Politicians on Misusing Sanatan Dharma

At the Triveni Sangam, spiritual leaders gathered for the 'Amrit Snan' during the Basant Panchami celebration issued warnings to political figures, urging them not to misuse Sanatan Dharma for political purposes. They commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the event management.

Despite the tragic January 29 stampede during the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya, which claimed 30 lives and injured 60, leaders focused on the spiritual unity and prosperity the Kumbh represents. Some opposition figures had criticized the handling of the vast crowd.

Mahant Santosh Das expressed criticism towards Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, highlighting past grievances. Swami Avdheshanand praised India's role in advancing spiritual values amid global unrest, while Chinmayanand Bapu thanked the administration for a successful event.

