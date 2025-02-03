Tragic End for Telugu Film Producer

K P Choudhary, a prominent Telugu film producer recognized for his work on the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kabali,' was discovered dead in a rented property in North Goa on Monday.

The 44-year-old producer's body was found in Siolim village, according to North Goa's Superintendent of Police, Akshat Kaushal. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Choudhary's death is currently underway, with updates to be provided in due course, police revealed.

Notably, Choudhary had been arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team earlier in 2023 in connection with a drug case, adding a complex background to the ongoing probe.

