Left Menu

Tragic End for Telugu Film Producer

Telugu film producer K P Choudhary, known for producing the Telugu version of Rajinikanth's 'Kabali,' was found dead in a rented house in North Goa. The police are investigating the death, which comes after Choudhary's arrest in a 2023 drug-related case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:16 IST
Tragic End for Telugu Film Producer
  • Country:
  • India

K P Choudhary, a prominent Telugu film producer recognized for his work on the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kabali,' was discovered dead in a rented property in North Goa on Monday.

The 44-year-old producer's body was found in Siolim village, according to North Goa's Superintendent of Police, Akshat Kaushal. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Choudhary's death is currently underway, with updates to be provided in due course, police revealed.

Notably, Choudhary had been arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team earlier in 2023 in connection with a drug case, adding a complex background to the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025