French Director Guilty in Groundbreaking #MeToo Case

French film director Christophe Ruggia has been found guilty of sexually abusing actress Adele Haenel when she was a minor. The court has sentenced Ruggia to four years, with two years suspended. The case marks one of the first significant #MeToo cases in French cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:16 IST
  France
  • France

In a landmark ruling for the French film industry, a court has convicted director Christophe Ruggia of sexually abusing actress Adele Haenel during her childhood. Ruggia received a four-year sentence, with two years suspended.

The case is one of the first major #MeToo procedures in French cinema, highlighting the ongoing issue of sexual misconduct within the industry. The accusations stem from the time when Haenel, now an acclaimed actress known for her role in 'Portrait of a Lady On Fire,' met Ruggia during the filming of 'The Devils' in 2001.

At that time, Haenel was 12, and Ruggia was 36, underscoring the severe power dynamics at play. The case sets a precedent and indicates a shift in the tolerance of inappropriate behavior in the cinematic sphere.

