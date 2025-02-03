French Director Guilty in Groundbreaking #MeToo Case

In a landmark ruling for the French film industry, a court has convicted director Christophe Ruggia of sexually abusing actress Adele Haenel during her childhood. Ruggia received a four-year sentence, with two years suspended.

The case is one of the first major #MeToo procedures in French cinema, highlighting the ongoing issue of sexual misconduct within the industry. The accusations stem from the time when Haenel, now an acclaimed actress known for her role in 'Portrait of a Lady On Fire,' met Ruggia during the filming of 'The Devils' in 2001.

At that time, Haenel was 12, and Ruggia was 36, underscoring the severe power dynamics at play. The case sets a precedent and indicates a shift in the tolerance of inappropriate behavior in the cinematic sphere.

