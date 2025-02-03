Left Menu

Bollywood Buzz: Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Debuts in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’

Kaveri Kapur, daughter of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, is set to debut in Bollywood alongside Vardhaan Puri in 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story'. The romantic comedy, directed by Kunal Kohli, promises a refreshing blend of romance and humor, and releases on February 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:59 IST
Bollywood Buzz: Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Debuts in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’
Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated debut, Kaveri Kapur, daughter of renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, is stepping into Bollywood. Her debut film, 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story', a romantic comedy, features actor Vardhaan Puri, grandson of the legendary Amrish Puri. The first look poster, revealing an exciting glimpse into the film, was unveiled on Monday.

Vardhaan Puri, speaking on his character Rishi, described him as a lively spirit full of humor and sensitivity. He reflects, "Rishi has a fantastic sense of humor and a big heart. He is someone who will make you smile, laugh, and cry." Puri praised director Kunal Kohli and his co-stars for a rewarding experience, highlighting the film as a refreshing change from today's drama-filled narratives.

Scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story', directed by Kunal Kohli, promises a heartfelt portrayal of young love. Audiences can expect an engaging mix of romance, emotion, and humor in this new cinematic offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025