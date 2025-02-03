Bollywood Buzz: Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Debuts in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’

In a much-anticipated debut, Kaveri Kapur, daughter of renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, is stepping into Bollywood. Her debut film, 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story', a romantic comedy, features actor Vardhaan Puri, grandson of the legendary Amrish Puri. The first look poster, revealing an exciting glimpse into the film, was unveiled on Monday.

Vardhaan Puri, speaking on his character Rishi, described him as a lively spirit full of humor and sensitivity. He reflects, "Rishi has a fantastic sense of humor and a big heart. He is someone who will make you smile, laugh, and cry." Puri praised director Kunal Kohli and his co-stars for a rewarding experience, highlighting the film as a refreshing change from today's drama-filled narratives.

Scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story', directed by Kunal Kohli, promises a heartfelt portrayal of young love. Audiences can expect an engaging mix of romance, emotion, and humor in this new cinematic offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)