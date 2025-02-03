Left Menu

Chandigarh: Not a World Heritage City, but a UNESCO Gem

Chandigarh's Capitol Complex is a UNESCO World Heritage site, but the city itself is not a designated World Heritage City. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat explained the UNESCO criteria and highlighted archaeological accomplishments and antiquity retrievals across India, in responses to parliamentary queries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:28 IST
Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, is not officially recognized as a World Heritage City. However, its Capitol Complex holds a prestigious status as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2016—a tribute to the modern architectural work of Le Corbusier, spanning multiple countries.

In a written statement to Parliament, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat outlined the specific criteria that UNESCO and other bodies utilize to designate such cities. Currently, India has two recognized World Heritage Cities, as per the UNESCO World Heritage Centre's records.

The minister further detailed India's extensive archaeological efforts, stating that the country conducted excavations at 82 sites. These efforts underline the government's commitment to preserving cultural heritage, alongside the retrieval of 655 antiquities from abroad, with the majority reclaimed after 2014.

