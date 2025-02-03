Chandigarh: Not a World Heritage City, but a UNESCO Gem

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, is not officially recognized as a World Heritage City. However, its Capitol Complex holds a prestigious status as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2016—a tribute to the modern architectural work of Le Corbusier, spanning multiple countries.

In a written statement to Parliament, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat outlined the specific criteria that UNESCO and other bodies utilize to designate such cities. Currently, India has two recognized World Heritage Cities, as per the UNESCO World Heritage Centre's records.

The minister further detailed India's extensive archaeological efforts, stating that the country conducted excavations at 82 sites. These efforts underline the government's commitment to preserving cultural heritage, alongside the retrieval of 655 antiquities from abroad, with the majority reclaimed after 2014.

