Aryan Khan Steps Into Bollywood Spotlight with Debut Series
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, makes his debut as a creator-director with the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan revealed the title at a Netflix event, expressing hope that his children receive half the love he has earned.
- Country:
- India
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his debut in the entertainment industry as a creator and director with the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The announcement was made at a star-studded Netflix event, where the title of the much-anticipated series was unveiled.
Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, led by Gauri Khan, the series marks a significant step for Aryan as he ventures into the world of showbiz, echoing some of Bollywood's vibrant narratives. The series, known informally as 'The Bads of Bollywood', promises a mix of humor and drama.
Shah Rukh Khan expressed his wishes for his children to garner at least half the love he's received throughout his career. The show is a family affair, with Shah Rukh and daughter Suhana Khan both contributing to Netflix's cinematic ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)