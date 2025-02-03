Left Menu

Aryan Khan Steps Into Bollywood Spotlight with Debut Series

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, makes his debut as a creator-director with the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan revealed the title at a Netflix event, expressing hope that his children receive half the love he has earned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:14 IST
Aryan Khan Steps Into Bollywood Spotlight with Debut Series
Aryan Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his debut in the entertainment industry as a creator and director with the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The announcement was made at a star-studded Netflix event, where the title of the much-anticipated series was unveiled.

Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, led by Gauri Khan, the series marks a significant step for Aryan as he ventures into the world of showbiz, echoing some of Bollywood's vibrant narratives. The series, known informally as 'The Bads of Bollywood', promises a mix of humor and drama.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his wishes for his children to garner at least half the love he's received throughout his career. The show is a family affair, with Shah Rukh and daughter Suhana Khan both contributing to Netflix's cinematic ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025