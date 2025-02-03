Aryan Khan Steps Into Bollywood Spotlight with Debut Series

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his debut in the entertainment industry as a creator and director with the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The announcement was made at a star-studded Netflix event, where the title of the much-anticipated series was unveiled.

Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, led by Gauri Khan, the series marks a significant step for Aryan as he ventures into the world of showbiz, echoing some of Bollywood's vibrant narratives. The series, known informally as 'The Bads of Bollywood', promises a mix of humor and drama.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his wishes for his children to garner at least half the love he's received throughout his career. The show is a family affair, with Shah Rukh and daughter Suhana Khan both contributing to Netflix's cinematic ventures.

