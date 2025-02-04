Tragic End: Telugu Producer's Final Goodbye

A well-known Telugu film producer, K P Choudhary, tragically died by suicide, according to a note left at the scene. Police reported that the note, found in Choudhary's bedroom in Siolim village, stated he had been suffering from depression for several days.

Choudhary, recognized for producing the Telugu version of the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kabali', specified in his note that no one should be held accountable for his decision. He also requested that his body be handed over to his mother residing in Tamil Nadu.

The local police were alerted to the incident and quickly responded, sending the body to Goa Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A senior officer mentioned that they are awaiting the arrival of Choudhary's family in Goa. In a previous incident in 2023, Choudhary was arrested in a drugs case by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team.

