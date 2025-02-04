Yogi Adityanath Defends Sanatan Dharma Amidst Maha Kumbh Celebrations

In a fiery speech at the Maha Kumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused certain groups of repeatedly opposing major Hindu events, such as the construction of the Ram Temple and the Maha Kumbh itself.

Speaking to devotees, Adityanath emphasized the spiritual importance of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a grand symbol of Sanatan Dharma that offers a divine experience to millions.

He urged followers to stay vigilant against the perceived conspiracies against their faith, while taking part in a sacred Yagna at the event.

