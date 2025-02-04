Smoke Scare at Sri Krishna Janmasthan: Quick Response Prevents Panic

Panic spread momentarily at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan when a column of smoke rose from the premises on Tuesday. People dashed to safety amidst the commotion; however, no injuries were reported.

Authorities clarified that the smoke resulted from a spark igniting a garbage heap shortly after a nearby cowshed was cleaned.

Firefighters, who were present at the site, managed to control the blaze quickly. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar indicated that an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the garbage fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)