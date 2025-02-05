Left Menu

Aga Khan's Legacy: A Giant in Humanitarian Work Passes Away

Aga Khan IV, a revered spiritual leader and humanitarian, has passed away at 88. Renowned for his philanthropic efforts, he significantly impacted diverse fields such as education, heritage conservation, and poverty alleviation. Telangana's Chief Minister paid tribute to his global contributions and expressed condolences to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:44 IST
  • India

The world mourns the loss of Aga Khan IV, a distinguished spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and a humanitarian giant, who passed away recently at the age of 88 in Portugal, surrounded by his family.

Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, reflected on the enormous void left by Aga Khan's passing, describing it as an "irreparable loss for humanity." The spiritual leader, remembered for his extraordinary contributions across the globe, had received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.

Chief Minister Reddy praised Aga Khan's remarkable efforts in establishing hospitals, educational and cultural institutions through the Aga Khan Foundation, highlighting his outstanding work in poverty alleviation, heritage conservation, and education. He extended his heartfelt condolences to Aga Khan's family and worldwide followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

