Stand-Up's Sharp Words Leave Comedian Pranit More Assaulted

Stand-up comedian Pranit More was allegedly assaulted by a group of 10-12 people in Solapur, Maharashtra, following comments he made about actor Veer Pahariya. The police have registered a case based on a restaurant owner's complaint. More has yet to appear before authorities to provide a statement.

Updated: 05-02-2025 22:28 IST
Stand-Up's Sharp Words Leave Comedian Pranit More Assaulted
  India

In a recent troubling incident, stand-up comedian Pranit More reportedly faced an assault from a group of 10-12 individuals in Solapur, Maharashtra. This altercation followed his performance, where he allegedly made comments concerning actor Veer Pahariya, the grandson of former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

The actions against More have sparked legal proceedings, as authorities pursue the matter despite More not yet turning up to provide a formal statement. The police have documented the incident based on a complaint by the restaurant owner where the assault occurred.

Meanwhile, social media saw a statement from More's camp detailing the brutal attack, which included repeated kicks and punches, leaving the comedian injured. The incident underscores the volatile reactions stand-up performers can face over their material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

