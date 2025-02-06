Left Menu

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish Hint at Possible Collaboration During 'Wicked' Interview

During an event at the DGA Theater in Hollywood, Billie Eilish mistakenly hinted at a musical collaboration with Ariana Grande, sparking excitement among fans. The duo exchanged compliments, with Eilish reminiscing about her admiration for Grande. The prospect of them collaborating thrilled attendees.

Billie Eilish ,Ariana Grande (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
Pop sensations Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish thrilled fans at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood during an event titled Wicked | A Conversation with Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. The highlight of the evening was when Eilish, who was interviewing Grande about her role as Glinda in 'Wicked,' inadvertently suggested a musical collaboration.

The audience buzzed with excitement when Eilish accidentally said she had "a few more songs" instead of "a few more questions" for Grande, as reported by People. "OK, a few more songs, and then... Songs? Did I say songs?" she exclaimed. Fans erupted into cheers, eager for a potential performance from the duo.

Clarifying her slip-up, Eilish said, "Oh my God, I meant questions. I'm on tour, you guys," laughingly acknowledging her touring mindset. As the crowd urged for a collaboration, Grande responded, "We do need to do that though," as noted by People, adding to the excitement.

During the event, Eilish also shared her longstanding admiration for Grande, recalling how she frequently expressed her love for the singer on her childhood YouTube channel. "I just love Ariana so much," Eilish told Grande, revealing she used to affectionately refer to her as 'Ari.'

Grande responded to Eilish's admiration by expressing her excitement, creating a heartfelt exchange that delighted fans, according to People.

