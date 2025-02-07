Left Menu

Unlocking Tourism: SCO's Vision for Visa Free Travel

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) may agree on multilateral visa facilities to boost tourism, as suggested by Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev. While not proposing a Schengen-style visa-free zone, the SCO aims to simplify visa processes to increase tourist flow among its member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:21 IST
Unlocking Tourism: SCO's Vision for Visa Free Travel
  • Country:
  • India

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is exploring potential multilateral visa agreements among member states to elevate tourism, according to Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev. Speaking in New Delhi at the Indian Council of World Affairs' Sapru House Lecture, Yermekbayev highlighted the group's intentions to streamline visa processes for tourists.

Yermekbayev clarified that while SCO countries already have some bilateral visa agreements, they are not aiming to create an international visa-free area akin to the Schengen zone. Instead, the focus is on facilitating smoother visa regimes for tourists. This initiative is expected to open new horizons for attracting global tourists to SCO states.

Adding to the tourism dialogue, Yermekbayev also proposed the creation of an SCO assistance fund for humanitarian emergencies. With plans for new direct flights between member countries, the SCO continues to advance its strategic framework for regional cooperation and sustainable development, steering clear of confrontational alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025