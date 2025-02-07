The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is exploring potential multilateral visa agreements among member states to elevate tourism, according to Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev. Speaking in New Delhi at the Indian Council of World Affairs' Sapru House Lecture, Yermekbayev highlighted the group's intentions to streamline visa processes for tourists.

Yermekbayev clarified that while SCO countries already have some bilateral visa agreements, they are not aiming to create an international visa-free area akin to the Schengen zone. Instead, the focus is on facilitating smoother visa regimes for tourists. This initiative is expected to open new horizons for attracting global tourists to SCO states.

Adding to the tourism dialogue, Yermekbayev also proposed the creation of an SCO assistance fund for humanitarian emergencies. With plans for new direct flights between member countries, the SCO continues to advance its strategic framework for regional cooperation and sustainable development, steering clear of confrontational alliances.

