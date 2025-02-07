Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Logo for 16th Bengaluru Film Festival

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed the logo for the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, slated for March 1-8. With over 200 films from 60 countries, the festival will feature competitions, seminars, and workshops to delve into filmmaking, attracting filmmakers and enthusiasts alike.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially unveiled the logo for the prestigious 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, an event set to captivate audiences between March 1 and 8 in India's bustling tech city. The unveiling took place at the Cauvery Residence, with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other notable dignitaries in attendance.

The festival promises an impressive lineup, featuring around 200 films from approximately 60 countries worldwide, to be showcased across 13 theaters. With a special focus on Kannada cinema, the event will inaugurate on March 1. Among the 14 diverse sections, three will serve as competitive categories covering Asian, Indian, and Kannada films, ensuring a robust representation of regional and international cinematic talent.

Beyond film screenings, the festival will boast a variety of academic offerings, including seminars, workshops, and masterclasses, designed to enrich the knowledge of industry practitioners, students, and cinematic enthusiasts. By fostering a deeper comprehension of the art and business of filmmaking, these initiatives aim to draw participation from filmmakers, critics, and film distribution agencies, reflecting the festival's comprehensive approach to celebrating the film art form.

