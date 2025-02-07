Left Menu

Churches in Crisis: Faith Leaders Confront Immigration Clampdown

Bishop Ebli De La Rosa and other Latino evangelical leaders in the Southeastern U.S. are grappling with the Trump administration's tough immigration policies. The policy shift endangers undocumented pastors, prompting faith communities to consider new protective measures to uphold the sanctity of sacred spaces amidst fears of immigration raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Bishop Ebli De La Rosa is addressing mounting anxiety within his Latino evangelical congregation amid the Trump administration's heightened immigration enforcement. Many pastors under his leadership, who lack legal status, face potential deportation, instilling widespread fear in vulnerable communities throughout the Southeast. De La Rosa encourages preparation and urges congregations to bolster support structures should their leaders be forcibly removed.

Rejected policies previously offered protections for sensitive sites like churches against immigration enforcement, causing outrage among faith leaders. Many congregation members, who had primarily supported the Trump administration's conservative stance, now feel alienated. Reverend Esteban Rodriguez from Kissimmee and other leaders stress the essence of familial unity and sanctuary in religious spaces.

While some faith leaders assure there is no imminent threat within church walls, others, including the National Association of Evangelicals, express concern over the repeal of previous guidelines. Conflicting perspectives within religious and political spheres highlight the complexities of blending faith advocacy with immigration law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

