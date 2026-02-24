Wall Street Wavers Amid Tariff Troubles and AI Fears
U.S. stock index futures regained some ground on Tuesday after Monday's selloff, driven by uncertainty over tariffs and AI concerns. Major tech stocks like AMD and Microsoft saw movement, while upcoming reports from Nvidia and others are anticipated. Traders eye Federal Reserve for interest rate guidance.
In the aftermath of a harsh selloff, U.S. stock index futures showed a modest recovery on Tuesday, thanks in part to gains by Advanced Micro Devices and Home Depot.
The investment landscape remains tense with ongoing concerns about President Donald Trump's tariffs and AI developments affecting investor decisions significantly.
Market enthusiasts eagerly await key earnings reports from Nvidia and other major firms amid global economic uncertainties, hoping for clarity on AI's impact.
