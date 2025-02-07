Rajkummar Rao's Spiritual Journey: A Dip in Divine Waters at Mahakumbh

Bollywood luminary Rajkummar Rao, accompanied by his wife Patralekha, made a significant visit to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, immersing themselves in the sanctified waters of Triveni Sangam. Residing at the camp of Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj, the actor shared insights into his spiritual journey, highlighting the profound atmosphere of the festival.

In an interaction with ANI, Rao reflected on his previous visit to the Maha Kumbh with his spouse, describing it as a life-changing experience. "We have been frequently meeting Swamiji since our encounter in Rishikesh," he revealed, emphasizing the blessings they received. The actor conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the participants and organizers of this massive spiritual congregation.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021, first appeared together in Patralekhaa's debut film CityLights in 2014. The Mahakumbh 2025, commencing on January 13 and concluding on February 26, anticipates record-breaking attendance, drawing devotees as well as numerous celebrities, including Hema Malini and Anupam Kher.

