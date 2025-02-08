Left Menu

Trump Takes Charge: Kennedy Centre Shake-Up

President Donald Trump announced his intention to fire the Kennedy Centre's board members and appoint himself as chairman. He aims to eliminate drag performances from the centre's programming. The Kennedy Centre has not received formal communication about this change, marking an unprecedented move in its governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 08:57 IST
In a surprising move, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he would be dismissing the Kennedy Centre's board of trustees, appointing himself as the new chairman. He also plans to oversee the programming of the prominent cultural institution, specifically targeting and ending drag performances.

Trump's announcement coincides with a series of aggressive actions taken during the early weeks of his second term, including attempts to close federal agencies and end diversity initiatives. The Kennedy Centre acknowledged the social media announcement but stated it had not received any official communications from the White House regarding board changes.

This unprecedented move marks the first time a sitting president has directly influenced the Kennedy Centre's governance, which has traditionally remained separate from presidential appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

