Trump Takes Charge: Kennedy Centre Shake-Up

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he would be dismissing the Kennedy Centre's board of trustees, appointing himself as the new chairman. He also plans to oversee the programming of the prominent cultural institution, specifically targeting and ending drag performances.

Trump's announcement coincides with a series of aggressive actions taken during the early weeks of his second term, including attempts to close federal agencies and end diversity initiatives. The Kennedy Centre acknowledged the social media announcement but stated it had not received any official communications from the White House regarding board changes.

This unprecedented move marks the first time a sitting president has directly influenced the Kennedy Centre's governance, which has traditionally remained separate from presidential appointments.

