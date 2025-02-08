Left Menu

Romantic Comedy 'Loveyapa' Charms Gen Z at Box Office

'Loveyapa,' a romantic comedy featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, earned Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day in India. This film, directed by Advait Chandan, resonates with Gen Z audiences for its authentic depiction of modern relationships. It's the duo's first theatrical release after previous debut films.

The romantic comedy 'Loveyapa,' starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, made a significant splash on its opening day, collecting Rs 1.25 crore at the domestic box office. The production, shared by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, hit theaters nationwide on Friday.

'Loveyapa' has resonated well with Generation Z audiences, who commend its genuine representation of contemporary relationships. This success marks a promising start, with the film's debut figures reflecting a positive reception from young moviegoers.

Directed by Advait Chandan, known for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Secret Superstar,' 'Loveyapa' also includes a cast featuring Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Grusha Kapoor, and Tanvika Parlikar. The film explores the complexities of love with humor, marking the first theatrical release for both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

