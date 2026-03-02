Unveiling Elderly Love: 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' Explores Depths of Late-Life Relationships

Filmmaker Saurabh Shukla is set to release his directorial venture 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' on March 6 via ZEE5, starring Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur. This film offers a soulful depiction of late-life love, intertwining humor with the poignant tales of rediscovering affection.

'Jab Khuli Kitaab' explores the unexpected turns in the life of Gopal (Kapur) and Anusuya (Kapadia), married for five decades until a secret shakes their relationship. Struggling between heartbreak and dignity, Gopal seeks a divorce, leading them into complex, emotional confrontations, aided by their young lawyer, portrayed by Aparshakti Khurana.

Kapur commends Shukla for highlighting mature love with authenticity, while Kapadia appreciates the deep, honest writing of her character, Anusuya, who embodies emotional courage by seeking truth within her marriage. The film, backed by Applause Entertainment, candidly addresses themes of forgiveness and connection across generations.