Left Menu

Spotify and Warner Music Ink New Multi-Year Deal

Spotify and Warner Music Group have signed a new multi-year distribution deal, expanding Spotify's music catalog. Warner Music has also acquired a stake in Tempo Music, gaining rights to songs by artists such as Bruno Mars and Adele. The entertainment sector is bustling with music and cultural announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:27 IST
Spotify and Warner Music Ink New Multi-Year Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spotify and Warner Music Group, known for representing major artists like Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, have secured a new multi-year music distribution deal. This agreement grants Spotify direct access to Warner Chappell Music's extensive catalog of over one million copyrights globally.

In another strategic move, Warner Music has acquired a controlling interest in Tempo Music, enabling access to acclaimed artist songs like those of Bruno Mars, Adele, and Wiz Khalifa, valuing Tempo at approximately $450 million.

These developments highlight the dynamism within the entertainment industry, as major players strategize to expand their musical portfolios and engage broader audiences through strategic deals and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025