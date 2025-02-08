Spotify and Warner Music Ink New Multi-Year Deal

Spotify and Warner Music Group, known for representing major artists like Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa, have secured a new multi-year music distribution deal. This agreement grants Spotify direct access to Warner Chappell Music's extensive catalog of over one million copyrights globally.

In another strategic move, Warner Music has acquired a controlling interest in Tempo Music, enabling access to acclaimed artist songs like those of Bruno Mars, Adele, and Wiz Khalifa, valuing Tempo at approximately $450 million.

These developments highlight the dynamism within the entertainment industry, as major players strategize to expand their musical portfolios and engage broader audiences through strategic deals and collaborations.

