India to Host Inaugural WAVES Summit in Mumbai
India will host the first World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai from May 1-4. The event will convene top media CEOs and entertainment figures, aiming to establish India as a global creative powerhouse. The summit will highlight advancements in entertainment technology and cinema.
India is poised to become a creative global powerhouse as it hosts the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai from May 1-4. The summit promises to gather luminaries from the media and entertainment sectors worldwide.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the event's details following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit is set to position itself as a cultural version of the economic gatherings at Davos.
The event will highlight innovations in animation, gaming, and cinematic technology, fostering international collaborations. Among those who discussed the summit with Modi were industry giants like Sundar Pichai and entertainment icons including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
