Left Menu

Uttam Mohanty Airlifted to Delhi for Critical Treatment

Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty, suffering from liver cirrhosis, was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical treatment. Despite efforts at a local hospital, his health condition remained critical. Accompanied by his wife Aparajita and son Babusan, Mohanty has been part of over 110 films since 1977.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:38 IST
Uttam Mohanty Airlifted to Delhi for Critical Treatment

Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was airlifted to Delhi on Saturday following a decline in his health condition, as confirmed by family sources. Despite receiving treatment at a private hospital, his condition showed no signs of improvement.

Mohanty is currently battling liver cirrhosis, and his situation required urgent advanced medical intervention. Accompanying him was his actor-wife Aparajita and their son Babusan, who is also a well-known figure in the industry.

Mohanty, who began his illustrious acting journey in the 1977 Odia movie 'Abhimaan,' has since left a significant impact with his involvement in over 110 films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025