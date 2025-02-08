Uttam Mohanty Airlifted to Delhi for Critical Treatment
Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty, suffering from liver cirrhosis, was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical treatment. Despite efforts at a local hospital, his health condition remained critical. Accompanied by his wife Aparajita and son Babusan, Mohanty has been part of over 110 films since 1977.
Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was airlifted to Delhi on Saturday following a decline in his health condition, as confirmed by family sources. Despite receiving treatment at a private hospital, his condition showed no signs of improvement.
Mohanty is currently battling liver cirrhosis, and his situation required urgent advanced medical intervention. Accompanying him was his actor-wife Aparajita and their son Babusan, who is also a well-known figure in the industry.
Mohanty, who began his illustrious acting journey in the 1977 Odia movie 'Abhimaan,' has since left a significant impact with his involvement in over 110 films.
(With inputs from agencies.)