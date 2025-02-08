Uttam Mohanty Airlifted to Delhi for Critical Treatment

Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was airlifted to Delhi on Saturday following a decline in his health condition, as confirmed by family sources. Despite receiving treatment at a private hospital, his condition showed no signs of improvement.

Mohanty is currently battling liver cirrhosis, and his situation required urgent advanced medical intervention. Accompanying him was his actor-wife Aparajita and their son Babusan, who is also a well-known figure in the industry.

Mohanty, who began his illustrious acting journey in the 1977 Odia movie 'Abhimaan,' has since left a significant impact with his involvement in over 110 films.

(With inputs from agencies.)