Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta Experience Spiritual Bliss at Maha Kumbh Mela

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, expressing deep spiritual connection and admiration for the event. The festival, Mahakumbh 2025, is a significant religious gathering drawing millions of devotees from around the world, offering an unmatched cultural and spiritual experience.

Pankaj Tripathi visits Maha Kumbh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for his role in 'Mirzapur', participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj this Saturday, accompanied by his family. Tripathi shared his spiritual experience with ANI, expressing happiness after taking a sacred bath at the Triveni Sangam.

"The atmosphere here is incredibly spiritual," Tripathi remarked during the interaction. He engaged with children, taking photos and selfies, capturing the essence of the event.

On the preceding day, veteran actress Neena Gupta visited the Mahakumbh. She described her visit as a 'unique experience,' having long desired to attend. Impressed by the scale of the gathering, she praised the organization of the massive event, a testament to cultural grandeur.

The iconic Maha Kumbh Mela, initiated on January 13, 2025, marks the world's largest spiritual congregation. Pilgrims from around the globe convene in Prayagraj, embodying a rich tapestry of faith and devotion.

Extending through to Mahashivratri on February 26, Mahakumbh 2025 continues to attract millions, underlining its significance as a monumental gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

