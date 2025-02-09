Allu Arjun's Emotional Triumph: Pushpa 2 Becomes a Record-Breaking Success

Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun has conveyed heartfelt thanks to director Sukumar and his dedicated fans following the unprecedented success of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The sequel, a continuation of 2021's critically acclaimed 'Pushpa: The Rise', has taken the world by storm, amassing a staggering Rs 1,800 crore at the global box office. Arjun, reflecting on the film's impact, described it as more than just a release but a profound emotional journey.

Arjun emphasized that the credit for this triumph rests with director Sukumar, lauding him as a 'genius' and a 'maverick'. The actor also expressed gratitude to the Hindi cinema industry for their cooperative spirit in averting a release date clash. 'Pushpa 2', produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, continues to dominate the cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)