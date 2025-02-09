Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Emotional Triumph: Pushpa 2 Becomes a Record-Breaking Success

Telugu star Allu Arjun expressed gratitude to director Sukumar and fans for the blockbuster success of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film, described by Arjun as an 'emotion', has grossed over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. He credited director Sukumar for its success, pledging continued dedication to his fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 00:22 IST
Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun has conveyed heartfelt thanks to director Sukumar and his dedicated fans following the unprecedented success of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The sequel, a continuation of 2021's critically acclaimed 'Pushpa: The Rise', has taken the world by storm, amassing a staggering Rs 1,800 crore at the global box office. Arjun, reflecting on the film's impact, described it as more than just a release but a profound emotional journey.

Arjun emphasized that the credit for this triumph rests with director Sukumar, lauding him as a 'genius' and a 'maverick'. The actor also expressed gratitude to the Hindi cinema industry for their cooperative spirit in averting a release date clash. 'Pushpa 2', produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, continues to dominate the cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

