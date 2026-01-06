Cinematic Clashes: Tamil Nadu's Ideological Showdown at the Box Office
As Tamil Nadu enters election season, two Tamil films, 'Jana Nayagan' and 'Parasakthi', ignite an ideology war at the box office. While 'Jana Nayagan' marks actor Vijay's political pivot, 'Parasakthi' aligns with DMK sentiments, stirring a cinematic clash reflecting the state's political tensions.
As election fever grips Tamil Nadu, a cinematic clash reflecting ideology and politics is set to play out at the box office. Two Tamil films, 'Jana Nayagan' and 'Parasakthi', are poised to ignite an 'ideology war' during the mid-January Pongal harvest festival.
'Jana Nayagan' is said to mark actor Vijay's symbolic entry into politics as he prepares to launch his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. Scheduled for a January 9 release, the film dovetails with Vijay's political ambitions to clean up the system.
In contrast, 'Parasakthi', associated with DMK ideologies, portrays the anti-Hindi agitation of 1965. The film, with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, grapples with sociopolitical themes and is being pitted alongside Jana Nayagan in a narrative that parallels the political fray ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
