Police Halt Ed Sheeran's Surprise Bengaluru Street Gig
British musician Ed Sheeran's impromptu street performance in Bengaluru was halted by police due to lack of permission. The event, held on Church Street, saw Sheeran interrupted mid-song as officers cited public nuisance. Fans were disappointed; however, local authorities emphasized the necessity of permits.
In an unexpected twist, British musician Ed Sheeran's street performance on Bengaluru's Church Street was cut short by local police on Sunday morning. The authorities intervened citing lack of required permissions for the popular singer-songwriter's impromptu gig.
Sheeran, in the middle of his chart-topping hit 'Shape of You', faced the abrupt intervention when police stopped the performance by unplugging the sound equipment. A senior officer from Cubbon Park police station explained the action was taken following a public nuisance complaint.
Reactions were mixed; while some fans expressed disappointment, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan underscored the principle that even global stars must adhere to local regulations—without permits, performances cannot proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
