Tragic Drowning Incident in Rishikesh: Student Loses Life

A 20-year-old engineering student, Vaibhav Sharma, drowned in the Ganga river while visiting Rishikesh with friends. His body was recovered from a depth of 20-25 feet by the SDRF after a search. The incident occurred at Mastram Ghat, a known tourist spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old engineering student met a tragic end in the waters of the Ganga river at Rishikesh's famed Mastram Ghat on Sunday, according to officials.

The State Disaster Response Force confirmed the recovery of Vaibhav Sharma's body, a second-year B.Tech student from ABES College, who hailed from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Sharma had been visiting the area with three friends when he lost his footing and was swept away. An SDRF team, alerted to the situation, conducted an intensive 30-minute search operation, ultimately locating his body 20 to 25 feet below the surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

