Tragic Drowning Incident in Rishikesh: Student Loses Life

A 20-year-old engineering student met a tragic end in the waters of the Ganga river at Rishikesh's famed Mastram Ghat on Sunday, according to officials.

The State Disaster Response Force confirmed the recovery of Vaibhav Sharma's body, a second-year B.Tech student from ABES College, who hailed from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Sharma had been visiting the area with three friends when he lost his footing and was swept away. An SDRF team, alerted to the situation, conducted an intensive 30-minute search operation, ultimately locating his body 20 to 25 feet below the surface.

